Fenerbahce Touch Base For Manchester United Linked Winger

Fenerbahce have approached Paris Saint-Germain to discuss the possibility of signing Manchester United linked winger Lucas Moura.



The 24-year-old winger’s future at the club has been under the scanner this summer with suggestions that the player could leave the Parisians in the transfer window.











Manchester United have been linked with a move for the man they missed out on in 2012, but the Red Devils are yet to take any steps to sign him and the Brazilian has an offer to move to Turkey.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Fenerbahce have touched base with PSG and are keen to take Lucas to Turkey during the summer transfer window.





The Turkish giants are keen to discuss the possibility of signing Lucas from the Parisians and are hoping to hold talks over a deal soon with PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants are not against the idea of selling the winger if someone decides to match their asking price of €40m and are willing to listen to offers for the player.



However, Lucas is yet to decide whether he wants to leave PSG this summer and Fenerbahce would have to convince him first before trying to agree a deal with the Parisians.



He has a contract until 2019 with PSG.

