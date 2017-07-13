XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/07/2017 - 13:20 BST

Find A New Club – Thomas Christiansen Makes Two More Leeds Stars Surplus To Requirements

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen is culling his squad ahead of a pre-season trip to Austria with Lee Erwin and Toumani Diagouraga surplus to requirements. 

The Whites have already told controversial centre-back Giuseppe Bellusci he can leave, along with sending midfielder Luke Murphy back out on loan, and now further players have the writing on the wall.




According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Scottish striker Erwin has been told he can find another club to join this summer.

And midfielder Diagouraga, who had been keen to stay and fight for his place, has been excluded from the trip to Austria, spelling a bleak future for him at Elland Road.
 


Diagouraga was only signed by Leeds in 2016, but has quickly fallen out of favour at the club and spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town.

Erwin, who was snapped up by Leeds from Motherwell, spent last term on loan at League One side Oldham Athletic.

The 22-year-old will now have to look for another club at which to continue his career.
 