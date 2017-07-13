Get Me To Newcastle – Magpies Target Tells Agent To Make Deal Happen, Further Talks Today

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City forward Jacob Murphy is pushing for a move to Newcastle United and has told his agent to get the deal done.



Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is keen to take the England Under-21 international to St. James' Park this summer, but so far Newcastle have been unable to deliver for the Spanish manager..











Murphy is in no doubt that he wants to play under Benitez at Newcastle and, according to the Chronicle, has told his agent he wants the move.



Newcastle are now set to hold further meetings with Norwich today as they seek to push the transfer through.





Norwich have not been keen on parting with Murphy, but the player's clear desire, coupled with Newcastle's determination to sign him, may prove to be deciding factors .

Murphy is a product of the youth system at Carrow Road and has had multiple loan spells away from the Canaries, spending time with Swindon, Southend, Blackpool, Scunthorpe, Colchester and most recently Coventry.



The 22-year-old made 40 appearances for Norwich last season, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists for his team-mates.

