Go Over €100m, Still Won’t Sell – RB Leipzig Sporting Director’s Message To Liverpool On Naby Keita

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig have told Liverpool that even if they go over €100m it will not be enough to sign Naby Keita this summer.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has set his heart on taking the midfielder to Anfield and it has been claimed the club are preparing to slap in a bid of €65m to get their hands on the former Red Bull Salzburg man.











RB Leipzig have been consistent in their no sale stance this summer and they are not for turning.



Sporting director Ralf Rangnick has told Liverpool they are wasting their time bidding for Keita because no fee is acceptable to RB Leipzig, even if the Reds start to go north of €100m with their offers.





"There are no pain limits, even in the three digit range", Rangnick was quoted as saying by German outlet Spox .

Keita cost RB Leipzig the sum of €15m to sign from RB Salzburg in 2014 and was a key man for the club last season as they finished runners-up in the Bundesliga.



The midfielder made 32 appearances for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last term.

