XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2017 - 12:25 BST

I Am Working – Chelsea And AC Milan Target’s Agent Provides Indication Over Client’s Future

 




Leonardo Bonucci’s agent has indicated that a transfer could be on the cards, amidst interest from AC Milan.

The 30-year-old defender is considered one of the best centre-backs in the world and Juventus have not been willing to sell him despite interest from clubs in the Premier League.




Chelsea have been interested in him since last year and the Italian champions have steadfastly refused to sell their best defender but things could be changing in the coming days.

It emerged yesterday that AC Milan have made an ambitious move for the Italy international and are willing to offer cash plus two players to Juventus to get a deal over the line.
 


Juventus are reportedly discussing the Rossoneri’s proposed deal for the defender and it seems a transfer could be on the cards as indicated by his agent Alessandro Lucci.  

He told Italian broadcaster SportItalia when asked about AC Milan’s move for Bonucci: “I am working on it.”

With Bonucci seemingly available in the market, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea make a renewed bid for him and look to hijack AC Milan’s ambitious move for him.
 