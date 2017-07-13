I Am Working – Chelsea And AC Milan Target’s Agent Provides Indication Over Client’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Leonardo Bonucci’s agent has indicated that a transfer could be on the cards, amidst interest from AC Milan.



The 30-year-old defender is considered one of the best centre-backs in the world and Juventus have not been willing to sell him despite interest from clubs in the Premier League.











Chelsea have been interested in him since last year and the Italian champions have steadfastly refused to sell their best defender but things could be changing in the coming days.



It emerged yesterday that AC Milan have made an ambitious move for the Italy international and are willing to offer cash plus two players to Juventus to get a deal over the line.





Juventus are reportedly discussing the Rossoneri’s proposed deal for the defender and it seems a transfer could be on the cards as indicated by his agent Alessandro Lucci.

He told Italian broadcaster SportItalia when asked about AC Milan’s move for Bonucci: “I am working on it.”



With Bonucci seemingly available in the market, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea make a renewed bid for him and look to hijack AC Milan’s ambitious move for him.

