I Don’t Know Who He Is – Roma President Gives Arsenal Boost By Denying Knowledge of Target

Arsenal have received a boost from Roma president James Pallotta in their pursuit of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.



The 26-year-old winger wants to leave the Foxes this summer and has attracted interest from Arsenal, who are keen to take the Algerian to the Emirates Stadium this summer.











However, in recent days there has been speculation that Roma are prepared to rival Arsenal for Mahrez’s signature and the Serie A giants have already touched base with the player’s representatives.



There have also been suggestions that Roma are already poised to make an offer for the Leicester winger in the coming days, but if that is the case then it is news to the Giallorossi's president.





And Roma president Pallotta claimed to be unaware of the existence of the player when asked about the Leicester winger.

When asked about the rumours surrounding Mahrez, the Roma president was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “I don’t know who he is.”



Roma sporting director Monchi is in charge of the club's transfer business, but it may be unlikely that the club president would be unaware of the Spaniard’s targets.

