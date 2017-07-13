Inter Deal-Maker Admits To Tracking Chelsea and Manchester United Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio admits that he has been keeping tabs on Manchester United and Chelsea target Radja Nainggolan.



The 29-year-old midfielder’s future has been under the scanner despite the player’s insistence on continuing at Roma and he has been talks with the club over a new contract.











Inter Milan are interested in snaring him away from Roma and are prepared to offer big money in terms of a transfer fee and wages to get their man this summer.



And the Inter sporting director has conceded that he has been following Nainggolan’s situation at Roma over the last few months.





However, he added that he is not aware of his contract situation and pointed out that Roma have not made it apparent that he is for sale this summer.

Ausilio told Sky Italia: “I am following the affair.



“But I don’t know about his contract situation and I don’t think Roma have listed him in the market.”



Roma sporting director Monchi is set to meet the player’s agent on Sunday for further talks but the midfielder has still attracted attention from Manchester United and Chelsea.



And given any indication Roma could sell, a transfer scrap could break out this summer.

