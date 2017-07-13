Inter Resigned To Ivan Perisic Departure, Want Manchester United Deal Done Before Tour

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are resigning themselves to losing Ivan Perisic to Manchester United this summer and are pushing to close out the deal for his departure as soon as possible.



Manchester United have been left frustrated with Inter in their negotiations for the Croatian winger as the Nerazzurri have not moved an inch from their initial financial demands.











Inter have already rejected three bids from Manchester United and there was even talk of offering the 28-year-old a new contract to hold on to him at the club for next season.



However, Manchester United are set to put in a renewed push to land Jose Mourinho’s top target and according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Nerazzurri are coming around the fact that they are likely to lose Perisic.





The Croatian has already agreed personal terms over a contract with Manchester United and is keen to call time on his career in Italy and move to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are also reportedly ready to table a bid pushing the €55m mark in the coming days and are hopeful of getting a deal over the line for Perisic soon.



And there is renewed interest from Inter to push through with a deal with Manchester United too as they are keen to tie up Perisic’s departure as soon as possible.



Inter will leave for their pre-season tour of China on Tuesday and both clubs are keen to make sure Perisic is a Manchester United player by then.

