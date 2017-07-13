XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2017 - 14:27 BST

Inter Still Dreaming of Alexis Sanchez But Eyeing Sadio Mane As Alternative

 




Inter are considering a potential move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, but still have Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez as their first choice target. 

The Nerazzurri are looking to do a number of deals over the summer window as they look to put a strong squad at the disposal of new coach Luciano Spalletti.




According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Sanchez remains Inter's dream signing to give Spalletti the pace he requires in attack, but the Nerazzurri are planning for missing out on the Chilean.

It is claimed that Liverpool's Mane is on their list of potential additions as Inter feel the Reds might be willing to deal.
 


Inter believe Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah for Roma may have opened the door for Mane to become available for the right price.

Other potential targets for the Nerazzurri include Marseille's Florian Thauvin and Paris Saint-Germain's Angel di Maria.

Mane only joined Liverpool last summer from Southampton and quickly became a key man at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.
 