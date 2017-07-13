Inter Still Dreaming of Alexis Sanchez But Eyeing Sadio Mane As Alternative

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are considering a potential move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, but still have Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez as their first choice target.



The Nerazzurri are looking to do a number of deals over the summer window as they look to put a strong squad at the disposal of new coach Luciano Spalletti.











According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Sanchez remains Inter's dream signing to give Spalletti the pace he requires in attack, but the Nerazzurri are planning for missing out on the Chilean.



It is claimed that Liverpool's Mane is on their list of potential additions as Inter feel the Reds might be willing to deal.





Inter believe Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah for Roma may have opened the door for Mane to become available for the right price .

Other potential targets for the Nerazzurri include Marseille's Florian Thauvin and Paris Saint-Germain's Angel di Maria.



Mane only joined Liverpool last summer from Southampton and quickly became a key man at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

