Juventus Identify Asking Price For AC Milan And Chelsea Target Leonardo Bonucci

Juventus have now set an asking price for Chelsea linked Leonardo Bonucci, who is being chased by AC Milan this summer.



The 30-year-old defender has been a key part of Juventus’ stellar success over the last few years in Italy, but he could be on his way out of the club this summer.











AC Milan have made an ambitious move for the player and have reportedly made a cash plus players bid for Bonucci, but neither party have confirmed such an offer.



However, his agent Alessandro Lucci has indicated that a deal could be on the cards and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have set the margins of a proposed transfer.





It has been claimed that an offer of around €40m to €45m could be good enough to convince the Italian champions to sell one of the most important players of their squad this summer.

Despite Bonucci’s imporance to Juventus, his future has been under the scanner since he had disagreements with coach Massimiliano Allegri last season, which led to him being dropped from the squad for a crucial Champions League game against FC Porto.



Chelsea have also been interested in signing Bonucci since last summer and could make a opportunistic move for him this time around too if he really becomes available in the market.



He has a contract until 2021 with Juventus.

