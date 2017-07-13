XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2017 - 22:43 BST

Juventus Vow To Try For Manchester United Target Nemanja Matic

 




Juventus intend to try to sign Nemanja Matic from Chelsea this summer. 

Matic has been linked with leaving the Premier League champions in the current transfer window with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side mooted as a potential destination.




Now Juventus are set to offer Chelsea the chance to offload the midfielder to a club abroad, according to Sky Italia, something which will be a more palatable option for Blues fans.

It is claimed Matic has long been a first choice target for midfield for the Italian champions.
 


And as such the Bianconeri will try to do a deal to take the midfielder to Turin this summer.

Juventus may face opposition from Manchester United as it has been claimed Matic has his heart set on reuniting with Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Matic is set to be pushed down the midfield pecking order at Stamford Bridge by the imminent arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.

Selling Matic to Juventus would likely be a more acceptable option for Chelsea than the midfielder joining Premier League rivals.
 