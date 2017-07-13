XRegister
06 October 2016

13/07/2017 - 22:30 BST

Lazio Firmly In Pole Position For Lucas Leiva

 




Lazio have put themselves in pole position to sign Lucas Leiva from Liverpool. 

The Rome giants are hunting a replacement for midfielder Lucas Biglia, who is expected to join AC Milan after an agreement on a fee of €17m plus a further €3m in bonus paymenrs was reached with the Rossoneri.




Liverpool's experienced midfielder Lucas is the man Lazio want to fill the void.

According to Sky Italia, Lazio are firmly in pole position to take Lucas to Italy this summer.
 


The Stadio Olimpico outfit have made Lucas a priority target and are putting in the hard yards in an effort to push a deal over the line.

Lucas has regularly been linked with leaving Liverpool in recent years, but the midfielder, who can also operate as a centre-back if needed, has continued to extend his stay at Anfield.

The midfielder is out of contract at Liverpool, but is still training with the club.
 