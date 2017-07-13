Leeds United Close In On Spanish Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are closing in on the signature of Rayo Vallecano winger Alejandro Machuca.



The youngster joined the Rayo Vallecano academy in 2014 and has been part of their reserve squads over the last two seasons and is now on his way to England this summer.











According to local Radio station Union Rayo, the 19-year-old has been given permission to travel to England, where he will undergo a medical with Leeds.



Machuca has revealed on social media that he has arrived in England and is expected to complete his transfer to Leeds as soon as possible.





The Whites have negotiated a permanent transfer for the youngster and Rayo will receive a percentage of the proceeds if Leeds sell him in the future for a bigger fee.

Machuca is expected to initially join the Leeds Under-23s set-up, where he will be expecting to impress in order to earn a spot in Thomas Christiansen’s first team squad.



Leeds sporting director Victor Orta has vast knowledge of the Spanish market and it seems he has again used his contacts to good effect in order to sign a player for the Yorkshire giants.

