XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2017 - 15:15 BST

Leeds United Close In On Spanish Youngster

 




Leeds United are closing in on the signature of Rayo Vallecano winger Alejandro Machuca.

The youngster joined the Rayo Vallecano academy in 2014 and has been part of their reserve squads over the last two seasons and is now on his way to England this summer.




According to local Radio station Union Rayo, the 19-year-old has been given permission to travel to England, where he will undergo a medical with Leeds.

Machuca has revealed on social media that he has arrived in England and is expected to complete his transfer to Leeds as soon as possible.
 


The Whites have negotiated a permanent transfer for the youngster and Rayo will receive a percentage of the proceeds if Leeds sell him in the future for a bigger fee.  

Machuca is expected to initially join the Leeds Under-23s set-up, where he will be expecting to impress in order to earn a spot in Thomas Christiansen’s first team squad.

Leeds sporting director Victor Orta has vast knowledge of the Spanish market and it seems he has again used his contacts to good effect in order to sign a player for the Yorkshire giants.
 