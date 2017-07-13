Leeds United Defender Giuseppe Bellusci Has Three Escape Routes

Follow @insidefutbol





Amidst interest from Benevento, Cagliari and PAOK Salonika, Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci is expected to leave the club soon.



Bellusci returned to Leeds after the expiry of his loan spell at Empoli at the end of last season but the Italian has not been one of the most popular figures amongst the Whites fans.











A very controversial personality at Leeds, a section of fans want the defender to leave the club and in a recent friendly the Bellusci was subjected to boos from the club’s supporters.



Leeds are aware of the situation and have been keen to offload him with manager Thomas Christiansen insisting on Wednesday night that it is the best result for all parties concerned.





And according to BBC Radio Leeds, the Italian is closing in on the exit door at Leeds and is claimed to be on the verge of leaving the Yorkshire giants this summer.

Benevento and Cagliari are interested in taking him back to Italy this summer and Bellusci also has an offer to join PAOK Salonika in Greece.



The defender is expected to make a decision soon and call time on his career at Leeds in the coming days.



He still has a contract until the end of next season with the Yorkshire giants.

