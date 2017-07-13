Leeds United Star’s Agents Hold Meeting in Germany With Club Keen On Whites Man

Follow @insidefutbol





The agents of Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci are meeting with PAOK Salonika officials in Germany today.



The Greek giants are just one of the clubs moving for Bellusci following Leeds opting to end his time at Elland Road, informing the centre-back he has no future at the club.











Leeds' public desire to offload Bellusci means their negotiating position has been weakened and it is unclear what fee, if any, the Whites will bank for a player with a year left on his contract at Elland Road.



He is attracting attention from Cagliari and Benevento, while Bologna remain a possible destination.





But PAOK Salonika are moving quickly and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, are to hold a meeting with Bellusci's representatives in Germany on Thursday .

They will hope to sell the idea of a move to Greece to the centre-back's agents, who could then convince their client to opt for PAOK Salonika.



The Black and Whites finished in second spot in the regular Greek Super League season last term, but then again came second in the Champions League playoff group, meaning Europa League football is on the agenda for the club next term.

