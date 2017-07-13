XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2017 - 11:35 BST

Leeds United Star’s Agents Hold Meeting in Germany With Club Keen On Whites Man

 




The agents of Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci are meeting with PAOK Salonika officials in Germany today. 

The Greek giants are just one of the clubs moving for Bellusci following Leeds opting to end his time at Elland Road, informing the centre-back he has no future at the club.




Leeds' public desire to offload Bellusci means their negotiating position has been weakened and it is unclear what fee, if any, the Whites will bank for a player with a year left on his contract at Elland Road.

He is attracting attention from Cagliari and Benevento, while Bologna remain a possible destination.
 


But PAOK Salonika are moving quickly and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, are to hold a meeting with Bellusci's representatives in Germany on Thursday.

They will hope to sell the idea of a move to Greece to the centre-back's agents, who could then convince their client to opt for PAOK Salonika.

The Black and Whites finished in second spot in the regular Greek Super League season last term, but then again came second in the Champions League playoff group, meaning Europa League football is on the agenda for the club next term.
 