06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/07/2017 - 13:34 BST

Manchester United Up Pace of Ivan Perisic Pursuit Ahead of Inter’s Tour Departure

 




Manchester United are poised to make a fresh bid for Ivan Perisic in the hope of clinching a deal to sign him from Inter Milan.

Perisic is eager to move to Old Trafford this summer and has already agreed personal terms over a contract, but dealing with Inter has not been easy for Manchester United.




The Nerazzurri have rejected three bids from Manchester United thus far and have made it clear that they won’t sell the 28-year-old winger until the Red Devils match their asking price for the player.

And it seems that is exactly Manchester United are set to do as according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they are preparing to make an improved offer for Perisic in the coming days.
 


It has been claimed that the Premier League giants are set to make a bid worth €55m, including bonuses, and are hopeful that Inter will eventually agree to sell Perisic.  

The new bid is expected to be close to what Inter want for the Croatian winger and Manchester United are hoping to conclude a deal soon to make sure Perisic joins the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of the US.

Inter are also leaving for a tour of China next week and Manchester United are pushing to secure the winger’s signature before the Nerazzurri leave for the Far East.
 