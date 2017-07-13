XRegister
13/07/2017 - 11:51 BST

Monaco Send Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Clear Message On Defender

 




Monaco have sent a strong message to Tottenham Hotspur that Kamil Glik is not available for transfer by signing the centre-back to a new contract. 

Glik was a key man in Monaco's Ligue 1 title triumph last season and is highly rated at the Stade Louis II.




Tottenham have been showing interest in taking Glik to England this summer, despite Monaco insisting they do not want to sell the Poland international.

Now Monaco have sent a crystal clear message to the north London club by locking Glik down on a new contract running until the summer of 2021.
 


With the new deal, the door on any move to London for Glik appears to have been firmly closed by the Ligue 1 champions.

The centre-back only joined Monaco last summer from Serie A outfit Torino and last term he made a whopping 53 appearances for the principality club across all competitions.

He helped Monaco reach the semi-final stage of the Champions League and only missed two games in the club's run to the last four.
 