Move For Everton and West Ham Linked Olivier Giroud Only Possible Late In Transfer Window

Olivier Giroud’s proposed exit from Arsenal might happen late in the transfer window, amidst interest from Everton and West Ham.



The 30-year-old Frenchman admitted earlier this week that his future at Arsenal is under the scanner, but refused to provide any guarantees either way about his situation at the Emirates.











Everton are believed to be confident about their chances of landing the Premier League proven striker and even West Ham are interested in providing him a London refuge away from Arsenal this summer.



Giroud is also attracting interest from Ligue 1 with Marseille and Lyon keen to take him back to France, but both clubs have other irons in the fire with regards to their summer plans.





With Giroud in Arsenal’s pre-season tour party in Australia, a quick resolution to his situation at the club is not expected and the saga is set to drag into next month.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, any move away from the Gunners for Giroud could only happen late in the window because of all the mitigating circumstances.



Arsenal are yet to resolve Alexis Sanchez’s future at the club and are intent on buying more attackers this summer before they take a final decision on the 30-year-old striker.



Arsene Wenger wants to keep his compatriot at Arsenal but Giroud has made it clear that he doesn’t want another season where he is not a certainty in the starting eleven.

