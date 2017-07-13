Newcastle Transfer Blow As Serie A Side Agree Terms With Target, But Fee Still To Finalise

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United target Yann Karamoh has agreed the terms of a contract with Fiorentina, but the Serie A giants are yet to strike an agreement with Caen.



The 19-year-old winger’s future at Caen has been subject to speculation this summer with a number of clubs across Europe believed to be interested in snapping him up.











Ligue 1 champions Monaco have been monitoring his progress and even Newcastle have been linked with a move for the young winger this summer.



However, Fiorentina have made the early inroads in their quest to take him to Italy and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Serie A giants have thrashed out personal terms with the 19-year-old.





Karamoh is prepared to move to Fiorentina this summer but the club are yet to reach an agreement over a fee with Caen, who rejected their initial €3m bid.

The Ligue 1 club are holding out for a figure of around €10m, but Karamoh is intent on leaving the club and is said to be unwilling to sign a new deal with Caen.



His current deal expires at the end of next season and the winger could opt to stay put if Fiorentina fail to agree a deal with Caen this summer, with the idea of leaving next year on a free transfer.

