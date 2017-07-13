XRegister
06 October 2016

13/07/2017 - 17:53 BST

Official: Leeds United Confirm Ezgjan Alioski Arrival

 




Championship side Leeds United have announced that they have signed Macedonian international Ezgjan Alioski for an undisclosed fee from Swiss outfit FC Lugano.

The 25-year-old has put pen-to-paper to a four-year contract at the club and is set to stay at Elland Road until June 2021.




The forward is amongst new Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen's long list of acquisitions this summer and is in fact the second for the day after the club also confirmed the arrival of Samu Saiz from Huesca, again on a four-year contract.

Alioski is a product of Swiss outfit Young Boys' youth academy, moving to FC Schaffhausen back in 2013.
 


The player spent the next three seasons there before moving to FC Lugano initially on loan in January 2016 and then making the move permanent the following summer.  

Alioski's figures for last season were impressive, having scored 17 goals in 36 appearances for the Swiss side and also set up 14 more for his team-mates.

The new signing will now join his team-mates for their pre-season tour of Austria where they are set to face FC Ingolstadt in a friendly on Sunday.
 