Official: Leeds United Confirm Signature Of Samu Saiz

Leeds United have confirmed the signature of Spanish forward Samu Saiz from Huesca on a four-year deal.



The Yorkshire giants confirmed earlier this week that they had agreed a fee with Huesca and Saiz has now successfully completed a medical to move to Elland Road.











A product of the Real Madrid academy, Saiz came through the ranks at the Bernabeu and made his name at Huesca where he helped the club to reach the playoffs the Segunda Division last season.



He clocked up 40 appearances last season and scored 12 goals and Leeds will be hoping that he adds more cutting edge to their attack when the new campaign starts next month.





Thomas Christiansen has already added several new names to his squad since he became Leeds manager last month and the 26-year-old has become the latest new forward to join the ranks at Elland Road.

Leeds are hoping to complete a few more deals in the coming days with FC Lugano forward Ezgjan Alioski expected to undergo a medical at the club.



The Whites will be hoping that the new signings help the club to push for pomotion next season after they came close to making the playoffs earlier this year.



