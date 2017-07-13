XRegister
06 October 2016

13/07/2017 - 21:59 BST

Reading Beat Ipswich To Wolves Star Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

 




Reading have beaten Ipswich Town to the signature of Wolverhampton Wanders attacker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who is due to join the Royals on a permanent deal. 

The winger-cum-forward had been tipped for a loan move to Portman Road, with Ipswich having an option to keep him permanently if he impressed during his spell.




But according to the Express & Star, Bovardsson is Reading bound as he is on the verge of signing for the Royals on a permanent deal.

Jaap Stam guided Reading to the brink of the Premier League last term and will now bolster his squad to go again by bringing in the Iceland international.
 


Wolves snapped the Icelandic international up from Kaiserslautern in 2016, Bovarsson putting pen to paper on a contract running until 2019.

The 25-year-old made a substantial 48 appearances across all competitions for Wolves last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists for his team-mates.

Bodvarsson played all 90 minutes of Wolves' home win over Reading in the Championship last season and appears to have made an impression on Stam in the process.
 