06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/07/2017 - 15:38 BST

Roma President To Meet Agent of Chelsea Target Radja Nainggolan To Discuss New Deal

 




Roma president James Pallotta is set to meet Radja Nainggolan’s agent on Thursday, amidst interest from Inter Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United in the midfielder.

The Belgian midfielder has regularly indicated that he wants to continue at Roma next season and his representatives have been in contact with the club over a new deal.




However, the midfielder is yet to agree the terms of a new contract and the uncertainty has given rise to speculation over his future at the Stadio Olimpico.

Inter Milan are prepared to snare him away from Roma in a big money move and even Manchester United and Chelsea are probing for an opportunity to sign the Belgian midfielder.
 


Roma are still moving ahead with Nainggolan in their plans for next season and according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, club president Pallotta is scheduled to meet his agent on Thursday.  

Pallotta is expected to push forward the talks on a new contract with the midfielder’s agent and it remains to be seen whether any possibility of his departure from Roma is discussed.

Roma want to tie up the 29-year-old on an improved contract as soon as possible in order to end all speculation over his future at the club this summer.
 