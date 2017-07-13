Sampdoria Touch Base With Arsenal For Jack Wilshere

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria have touched base with Arsenal to explore potentially signing midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer.



The England international spent last term away from Arsenal on loan at south coast club Bournemouth and it is not clear how heavily he features in Arsene Wenger's plans going forward.











Sampdoria are keen to try their luck for Wilshere and, according to Sky Italia, have made contact with Arsenal to discuss snapping up the pass-master.



It is claimed Arsenal are looking for around the €10m mark to let Wilshere leave and Sampdoria are intrigued by the possibility of taking him to Italy.





How Wilshere would react to an offer from Italy remains to be seen and it is still not clear whether Sampdoria would be able to cover all the financial aspects of a deal to sign the midfielder.

The 25-year-old made 29 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season as he rediscovered the joy of playing on a regular basis.



Wilshere has just a year to run on his contract at Arsenal.

