XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2017 - 13:38 BST

Torino President Has No Doubts Chelsea Target Andrea Belotti Happy At Club

 




Torino president Urbano Cairo is confident that Chelsea target Andrea Belotti is happy at the club, but he wants to meet the player soon to take a decision over his future.

The Italy international’s future at Torino has been subject to speculation with a number of clubs including Manchester United being linked with a move for him.




It has been suggested that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been keeping an eye on the Torino hitman after missing out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

Torino have been intent on holding on to the player and are even prepared to hand him the captain’s armband to convince him to continue at the club.
 


And Cairo is certain that Belotti wants to stay at Torino and believes the striker is happy at the club.  

But he admits that he wants to make sure that Belotti stays at Torino by meeting him as soon as possible in order to end all the speculation over his future.

The Torino supremo told La7: “Belotti is our player and it’s important that he remains here, not only because he has a contract, but because he is happy to continue with us.

“I believe so and in truth, I have no doubts [that he is happy].

“We must speak with the player as soon as possible to make sure that a decision is made in one day and beyond that he won’t be leaving.”

Belotti netted 26 goals in 35 Serie A appearances last season and has a release clause worth €100m in his contract, which applies to teams outside Italy.
 