Torino President Has No Doubts Chelsea Target Andrea Belotti Happy At Club

Torino president Urbano Cairo is confident that Chelsea target Andrea Belotti is happy at the club, but he wants to meet the player soon to take a decision over his future.



The Italy international’s future at Torino has been subject to speculation with a number of clubs including Manchester United being linked with a move for him.











It has been suggested that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been keeping an eye on the Torino hitman after missing out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.



Torino have been intent on holding on to the player and are even prepared to hand him the captain’s armband to convince him to continue at the club.





And Cairo is certain that Belotti wants to stay at Torino and believes the striker is happy at the club.

But he admits that he wants to make sure that Belotti stays at Torino by meeting him as soon as possible in order to end all the speculation over his future.



The Torino supremo told La7: “Belotti is our player and it’s important that he remains here, not only because he has a contract, but because he is happy to continue with us.



“I believe so and in truth, I have no doubts [that he is happy].



“We must speak with the player as soon as possible to make sure that a decision is made in one day and beyond that he won’t be leaving.”



Belotti netted 26 goals in 35 Serie A appearances last season and has a release clause worth €100m in his contract, which applies to teams outside Italy.

