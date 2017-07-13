You’re Reason Samu Saiz Snubbed La Liga – Leeds Deal-Maker Hails Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has saluted the club's fans for their role in convincing Samu Saiz to snub offers from La Liga to move to Elland Road.



Following a good season in the Spanish second tier with Huesca, Saiz was a man in demand this summer and several sides in La Liga were eyeing handing the attacker the chance to make the step up to top flight football.











Leeds went in strongly for Saiz though and eventually agreed a fee of €3.5m for the Spaniard, confirming his signing on Thursday.



For Orta, Leeds fans must take a share of the credit pie for the fact Saiz is in England.





The director of football said to the club's official site: " When the speculation regarding a potential transfer to Leeds hit social media last month, Samu received hundreds of messages from Leeds United supporters encouraging him to join the club which was one of the reasons he turned down other clubs to come to us this summer."

Orta, who arrived at Leeds after leaving Middlesbrough, believes that in Saiz the Whites have someone who can get the fans on the edge of their seats.



"We are delighted with the signing of Samuel, he is a player we feel can improve the squad and excite the fans, who have made a huge impression on the player already", he added.



Saiz will now be looking to his the ground running for Leeds on the club's pre-season trip to Austria, a tour which includes three friendlies.

