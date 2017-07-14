AC Milan On Verge Of Signing Chelsea Target Leonardo Bonucci

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are close to reaching a final agreement with Juventus for the signature of Chelsea target Leonardo Bonucci.



Since it emerged on Wednesday afternoon that the Rossoneri had made an ambitious move to snare Bonucci away from Juventus, the deal has been progressing at a rapid rate.











Juventus and AC Milan held multiple rounds of talks over a deal for the 30-year-old defender and there was also talk of Mattia De Sciglio joining the Italian champions as part of the agreement.



However, the final deal will not see any AC Milan player joining Juventus as according to Sky Italia, the agreement is expected to be ratified for a fee of around €40m and another €2m in bonus payments.





The outlines of an agreement between the two clubs have already been drawn up and the two clubs are currently working on the fine print of a deal that will see Bonucci wear the Rossoneri colours.

AC Milan will leave for their pre-season tour of China today, but club CEO Marco Fassone will stay back to conclude an agreement with Juventus for the signature of the Italy international.



Bonucci, who has already agreed personal terms with AC Milan, met Juventus officials earlier today and will be in Milan in the next few hours to complete his switch from Juventus to the Rossoneri on a five-year contract.

