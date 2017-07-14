AC Milan Prepare Fresh Bid For Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are poised to make a big money offer for Chelsea target Andrea Belotti as they look to continue an expensive overhaul of their squad this summer.



The Rossoneri are close to securing the signature of Italy international Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus but the signing of one of the best defenders in Italy is not going to stop their big spending ways this summer.











While Andre Silva has been recruited from FC Porto for big money, the club are keen to add one more striker this summer and Torino’s Belotti remains a top target for the club.



Chelsea have also been eyeing him, but AC Milan are prepared to make a real push to sign him this summer as according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, they are poised to make a fresh bid for the player.





It has been claimed AC Milan are ready to table an outright cash offer of €80m with Torino or slap in a bid worth €60m and offer two players to their fellow Serie A club.

Torino president Urbano Cairo has been insistent on holding on to the player this summer but AC Milan are prepared to test his resolve as they look to land the Italy international.



Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic and Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also on their radar but Belotti remains AC Milan’s number one target for an attacker at the moment.

