06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/07/2017 - 13:53 BST

Agent Offers Inter Chance To Bid For Liverpool Star

 




Lazar Markovic’s agent has offered Inter Milan an opportunity to sign the Liverpool winger this summer.

The 23-year-old had two loan spells at Sporting Lisbon and Hull City last season and is not a big part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for Liverpool going forward in the next campaign.




The Reds are willing to listen to offers and it has been claimed that Watford had a £10m bid rejected recently.

His agent is testing the waters at different clubs for his client and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, in a recent meeting with Walter Sabatini he offered him a chance to sign Markovic for Inter.
 


Inter could show an interest in taking him to Italy as his wages are not a big issue for the club and Liverpool’s financial demands are also not expected to be exorbitant.  

It is becoming increasingly clear that Markovic does not have a future at Liverpool, but it remains to be seen whether Inter make a move to take him to Italy this summer.

The Serbia international still has a contract until 2019 with the club.
 