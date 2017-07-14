Agent Offers Inter Chance To Bid For Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazar Markovic’s agent has offered Inter Milan an opportunity to sign the Liverpool winger this summer.



The 23-year-old had two loan spells at Sporting Lisbon and Hull City last season and is not a big part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for Liverpool going forward in the next campaign.











The Reds are willing to listen to offers and it has been claimed that Watford had a £10m bid rejected recently.



His agent is testing the waters at different clubs for his client and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, in a recent meeting with Walter Sabatini he offered him a chance to sign Markovic for Inter.





Inter could show an interest in taking him to Italy as his wages are not a big issue for the club and Liverpool’s financial demands are also not expected to be exorbitant.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Markovic does not have a future at Liverpool, but it remains to be seen whether Inter make a move to take him to Italy this summer.



The Serbia international still has a contract until 2019 with the club.

