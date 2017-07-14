Another Club In For Leeds United Defender Giuseppe Bellusci As Chase Heats Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie B side Cremonese have joined the chase for out-of-favour Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci.



The defender returned to parent club Leeds at the end of last season from his loan spell at Empoli, but he has been an unwanted player amongst the Whites fans.











Not one of the most popular figures at Elland Road, Bellusci was recently jeered by the Leeds fans in a recent friendly and head coach Thomas Christiansen admits that him leaving is the best solution for all parties concerned.



The Italian has offers on his table, with his entourage meeting PAOK Salonika officials on Thursday in Germany to discuss a transfer for Bellusci to Greece this summer.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Italian second tier side Cremonese have been showing an interest in recruiting the defender from Leeds in the transfer window.

He played in the top tier last season and Cremonese are interested in taking him back to Italy to boost their campaign back in Serie B after winning promotion.



The defender also has offers from Cagliari and Benevento on his table and Bellusci is expected to make a decision over his future soon.

