06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/07/2017 - 12:18 BST

Blow For Leeds United As Friendly Cancelled At Short Notice

 




German side Ingolstadt have revealed their friendly against Leeds United scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled, with security issues the reason given by local authorities. 

Thomas Christiansen's Leeds squad are heading out to Austria for a pre-season training camp that was also slated to include three friendly matches, with the first on Sunday against Ingolstadt.




But the game will not now go ahead due to security issues, with Ingolstadt revealing in a statement: "The friendly against Leeds United, which is scheduled for 16th July 2017 (Sunday), will be cancelled.

"On the ground, the local authorities said it was for security reasons."
 


Ingolstadt are now looking for another friendly, adding: "FC Ingolstadt 04 is currently looking for replacement opponents."

It remains to be seen whether Ingolstadt or Leeds can secure another friendly at such short notice, as both teams look to build up towards the new season.

Leeds have been busy in the transfer market over the last week and Christiansen will be keen to see his new boys in competitive action as soon as possible.

The Whites still have two friendlies scheduled in Austria, against Borussia Monchengladbach and Eibar.
 