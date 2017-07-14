Bundesliga Club Make Bid For Tottenham Target Suso, AC Milan Quickly Respond

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg have made a bid for Tottenham Hotspur target Suso.



The Spanish wide-man has been linked with leaving the San Siro this summer despite consistently claiming he is happy at AC Milan and is keen to stay put.











Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer and Suso has been linked with a switch to the north London club.



But it is Wolfsburg who have made a big play to sign the former Liverpool man, slapping in a bid with AC Milan, according to Sky Italia.





The offer though was instantly rejected by the Rossoneri, who have declared Suso is not available for transfer .

It remains to be seen if AC Milan will rethink Suso's availability if they are offered a high enough sum.



The Italian giants are splashing the cash this summer as they aim to put in a strong Serie A title tilt next term.



AC Milan are currently finalising the signing of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus.

