X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/07/2017 - 22:58 BST

Chelsea Fail With €70m Bid For Juventus Defender

 




Chelsea have failed with an offer for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro. 

Blues boss Antonio Conte wants the former FC Porto man adding to his squad at Stamford Bridge, but Juventus are proving difficult for Chelsea to do business with.




According to Sky Italia, Juventus have been in touch with Chelsea to kick off talks for Nemanja Matic and the Blues took the opportunity to send a fresh offer to Turin for Sandro.

The Premier League champions put a whopping €70m on the plate to take Sandro to England.
 


But €70m is not enough for Juventus to consider selling the Brazilian and the bid was swiftly knocked back.

Juventus rate the 25-year-old highly and are consistent in their stance that he will not be sold unless an exceptional offer is presented and the player wants the move.

The Bianconeri are claimed to want to see €75m offered before talks even begin.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will choose to move on to other targets this summer, or return with an even higher offer for the left-back.
 