Chelsea Tell Juventus How Much Will Get Manchester United Target Nemanja Matic

Chelsea have told Juventus to fork out €45m if they want to sign Nemanja Matic this summer.



Juventus have long been admirers of the midfielder and are resolved to try to take him to Turin amid doubt over his future at Chelsea following the imminent arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko.











According to Sky Italia, Juventus have now been in touch with Chelsea to talk about Matic and the Blues have quoted the Italian champions a price of €45m.



The ball is now in Juventus' court and all eyes will be on what level of offer they choose to send to Stamford Bridge.





It also remains to be seen what Matic wants to do, especially given continuing links with Manchester United.

The Red Devils are claimed to be keen to take Matic to Old Trafford and the switch is reported to appeal to the former Benfica midfielder.



Chelsea however are likely to be happier selling Matic to a club abroad and will be reluctant to strengthen Premier League rivals this summer.

