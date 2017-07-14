Chelsea Yet To Offer Asking Price For Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are yet to match Real Madrid’s asking price for Brazil full-back Danilo, but an agreement is imminent.



Antonio Conte wants to add full-backs to his squad this summer and Chelsea have turned their attention towards recruiting the 25-year-old Danilo from Real Madrid.











The right-back was not a regular in Zinedine Zidane’s squad last season, only made 17 league appearances and appeared only three times in their Champions League winning campaign.



Danilo is prepared to leave Real Madrid this summer for regular football and is claimed to be interested in a move to Chelsea as he feels Conte’s system suits his style of play.





Chelsea have made an initial approach for the player, but according to Marca, they are yet to match Real Madrid’s €35m asking price for the defender.

However, the two clubs are closing in on an agreement and Chelsea are confident of getting a deal over the line to take Danilo to west London in the current transfer window.



Real Madrid would not mind holding on to the player for one more season but if Chelsea match their asking price, the club don’t want to miss out on cashing in on a player who is not a regular in the team.



He has a contract until 2021 with Real Madrid.

