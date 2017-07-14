Club Book Second Meeting With Agents of Leeds United Star, Working Towards Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





PAOK Salonika are set to hold a second meeting with agents of Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci as they chase a permanent transfer.



Bellusci has been told he has no future at Leeds and the centre-back is expected to be offloaded by the Whites soon.











PAOK officials met with Bellusci's agents in Germany on Thursday to talk about a move to Greece for the Italian, who also has interest from several clubs in his homeland.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the meeting will now be followed by a second as PAOK up the pace.





PAOK are looking at a permanent transfer for Bellusci in what will be a boost for Leeds.

Though the Italian has a year left on his close to £14,000 per week contract at Elland Road, Leeds' public desire to offload him is likely to have weakened the Whites' negotiating position.



As such Leeds might have been looking at paying up Bellusci's contract and allowing him to walk away as a free agent.



It remains to be seen how much PAOK might offer for the centre-back and whether Greece is Bellusci's favoured destination.

