He’s Not Worth The Asking Price – Former Torino Star On Chelsea Target Andrea Belotti

Former Torino defender Massimo Brambati doesn’t believe Chelsea and AC Milan target Andrea Belotti is worth the price being quoted this summer.



The 23-year-old striker has been a much coveted player this summer after an impressive season where he scored 26 goals in Serie A and has attracted interest from several European giants.











Chelsea are said to be interested in taking him to England this summer and AC Milan are still keen to snare him away from Torino as part of their squad overhaul in the current window.



Torino president Urbano Cairo has made it clear that he won’t sell for anything less than his €100m release clause, but Brambati feels the striker is not worth the money.





He pointed out that despite all his goals last season, Belotti had little effect on the big games and he has some obvious flaws as a striker which could make him an expensive mistake for any club.

The former Torino defender said on TMW Radio: “He’s not worth the money, not even the figure that Milan offered for him, which I know is around the €35m to €40m mark.



“It’s true that he scored a lot of goals last season but they were for Torino and I don’t think he had a huge impact on the games that mattered.



“He’s a striker who cannot play in a partnership and you need to build a team around him as he can only play alone up front.”



Belotti has a contract until 2021 with Torino.

