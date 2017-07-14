Inter Convince Angel di Maria To Replace Manchester United Target Ivan Perisic

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria has been convinced by Inter Milan to replace Manchester United chased Ivan Perisic at the San Siro, in a good sign for the Red Devils' pursuit of the Croatia international.



Perisic’s future is expected to be resolved in the coming days as Inter and Manchester United seek to get a deal over the line by the start of next week.











Inter are finally prepared to end their weeks of brinkmanship and negotiate a deal with Manchester United that will see the 28-year-old winger move to Old Trafford in the summer.



And Inter have already line up a replacement in PSG winger Di Maria and the club are now confident that they will be able to lure the Argentine to the San Siro.





According to FCInterNews.it, Inter have managed to convince the winger to accept a transfer to Italy and have no problems in meeting his wage demands too.

The Nerazzurri are also not expecting any hiccups in negotiations with PSG, with whom they share a good business relationship and are certain of reaching an agreement over a fee.



The Serie A giants are now just waiting to strike an agreement with Manchester United for Perisic’s departure and are expected to move for Di Maria as soon as the Croatian is out of the door.

