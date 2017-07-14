XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/07/2017 - 23:34 BST

Inter Open To Anthony Martial As Ivan Perisic Saga Rumbles On

 




Inter would be willing to take Anthony Martial to the San Siro as Ivan Perisic heads to Manchester United. 

Talks between Inter and Manchester United over the Croatian winger moving to the San Siro have been progressing, but an agreement has yet to be reached.




The Red Devils have not yet matched Inter's asking price for Perisic and there remains the possibility that players could be inserted into the deal or move on the margins of it.

According to Sky Italia, the Nerazzurri are attentive to Martial and the club's coaching staff have given the green light to the Frenchman arriving.
 


However, Inter are realistic in noting how much Manchester United paid Monaco for Martial and the effect that may have on whether a deal which sees the Frenchman playing his football in Italy can be done.

Red Devils full-back Matteo Darmian though remains an unlikely new Inter signing.

Jose Mourinho does not want to lose the Italy international, who has firmly played his way into the Portuguese's good books.

A resolution on Perisic may be reached before Inter head on their pre-season tour next week.
 