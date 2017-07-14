XRegister
06 October 2016

14/07/2017 - 23:46 BST

Jurgen Klopp Comments On Lucas Leiva Situation Amid Lazio Bid

 




Jurgen Klopp says he is not sure whether Lucas Leiva will be joining Lazio after Liverpool accepted a bid of £5m for the midfielder. 

Lazio want Lucas to replace Lucas Biglia, who is to join Serie A giants AC Milan.




Lucas has been given permission to hold talks with the Rome outfit and Klopp concedes he does not know whether the Brazilian's lengthy Liverpool career is coming to an end.

The midfielder has often been linked with Italian clubs in recent years, but no moves have come about.
 


Klopp said at a press conference following Liverpool's friendly draw with Wigan: "I’m not 100 per cent sure what I can tell you about it because I’m not sure in this moment, but I think in all respect for Lucas and his outstanding time at Liverpool we should talk about facts, not about rumours.

"We have to wait, I’m not sure. Maybe something [will] happen, maybe not.

"It’s like last year and a half a year ago. We will see", the German added.

Lucas, who is now 30 years old and has been at Liverpool for a decade, has made 346 appearances for the club, a haul which includes close to 250 Premier League games.

The Brazilian is Liverpool's longest serving player in the current squad.
 