Juventus Look Towards Liverpool Target Virgil van Dijk As Leonardo Bonucci Replacement

Chelsea and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk has appeared on Juventus’ radar as a possible replacement for AC Milan bound Leonardo Bonucci.



The 30-year-old defender is on the verge of completing the most shocking transfer of this summer after AC Milan agreed a €42m fee with Juventus for his signature.











Bonucci is expected to arrive in Milan later today where he will undergo a medical ahead of signing a five-year contract with the Rossoneri to conclude the saga.



Juventus have already started scouring the market for a replacement and while a number of Serie A based defenders are on their radar, the Italian champions are not against looking for a solution outside Italy.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Southampton defender Van Dijk is one of the players the Bianconeri could make a move for in the summer to replace Bonucci in their team.

Widely considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League, the Dutchman was the subject of a controversial approach from Liverpool, who ended their interest in him after Southampton formally lodged a complaint with the Premier League against the Reds for tapping up their player.



Liverpool are still said to be interested and Van Dijk and have been claimed to have kicked off talks to do the deal.



Other than Van Dijk, Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez and Real Sociedad centre half Inigo Martinez are also on Juventus’ radar.

