Juventus Testing Transfer Waters With Chelsea And Manchester United Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have made an initial tentative approach for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United this summer.



With Leonardo Bonucci on the verge of completing a shock transfer to AC Milan, Juventus have started working overtime to get in a replacement for the 30-year-old defender as soon as possible.











Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is reportedly on their radar, but the club have looked towards Germany initially to get a replacement for the AC Milan bound Italy international.



Dortmund defender Sokratis has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Bonucci and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they have made tentative approaches to test the waters.





Juventus are keen to know the financial margins of a proposed deal before making a concrete move to snare the 29-year-old defender away from the Westfalenstadion.

The Greek defender has also been linked with a move to England this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United believed to be fighting for his signature.



Sokratis, who has 73 caps to his name with Greece, has a contract until 2019 with the Bundesliga outfit.

