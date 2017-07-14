XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/07/2017 - 14:08 BST

Juventus Testing Transfer Waters With Chelsea And Manchester United Linked Defender

 




Juventus have made an initial tentative approach for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United this summer.

With Leonardo Bonucci on the verge of completing a shock transfer to AC Milan, Juventus have started working overtime to get in a replacement for the 30-year-old defender as soon as possible.




Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is reportedly on their radar, but the club have looked towards Germany initially to get a replacement for the AC Milan bound Italy international.

Dortmund defender Sokratis has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Bonucci and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they have made tentative approaches to test the waters.
 


Juventus are keen to know the financial margins of a proposed deal before making a concrete move to snare the 29-year-old defender away from the Westfalenstadion.  

The Greek defender has also been linked with a move to England this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United believed to be fighting for his signature.

Sokratis, who has 73 caps to his name with Greece, has a contract until 2019 with the Bundesliga outfit.
 