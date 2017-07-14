Lazio Rapidly Closing On Wrapping Up Lucas Leiva Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have reached an agreement with Liverpool for the signature of 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva.



With Lucas Biglia on his way to AC Milan, Lazio moved quickly to identify a replacement for the Argentine and quickly made a move for the Reds midfielder in the last few days.











The Serie A giants touched base with Liverpool for Lucas on Thursday and initiated talks to secure a deal that would see the Brazilian move to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.



And it seems the talks progressed at a rapid pace as according to Sky Italia, the two clubs have reached an agreement over a fee and Lucas is expected to travel to Italy soon.





Lazio are confident of thrashing out personal terms with the midfielder’s representatives in the coming hours in order to get the deal over the line soon.

The Brazilian is expected to undergo a medical with Lazio in the coming days before signing a contract with the Serie A giants to mark the end of his decade long relationship with Liverpool.



Lucas joined the Reds from Gremio in 2007 and has notched up 346 appearances for the Merseyside giants over the last ten years.



He became a bit part player at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

