Leeds United Supremo Andrea Radrizzani Comments On Cancelled Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani insists he feels sorry for the club's fans after Sunday's friendly in Austria against FC Ingolstadt 04 was cancelled.



The game between the English and German clubs has been called off by local authorities, who cited security concerns.











Ingolstadt have now secured an alternative friendly, against fellow German side Mainz, but it remains to be seen if Leeds will be able to arrange a new fixture at such short notice.



Radrizzani admits he was planning to attend the match against Ingolstadt and feels sorry for the club's fans who had made arrangements too.





The Leeds supremo wrote on Twitter: " Feel sorry for the fans who made plans to attend Sunday game (including me) .

"Unfortunately local authorities have cancelled the game", Radrizzani added.



The chairman then added: "Leeds United soon will inform about possible new plan. Disappointing but nothing we could do about it.



"The promoter has shown the approval of course. The local authorities have now changed."



Leeds are travelling to their pre-season training base in Austria today as new head coach Thomas Christiansen runs the rule over his squad ahead of the new campaign.



The Whites do still have two friendlies slated, with matches against Borussia Monchengladbach and Eibar on the agenda.

