XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/07/2017 - 21:10 BST

Leeds United’s Insistence On This Meant Whites Lost Out On Dominic Iorfa To Ipswich

 




Leeds United have lost out on signing Dominic Iorfa from Wolverhampton Wanderers after insisting on a permanent transfer rather than a loan. 

The Whites were strongly linked with a swoop to sign Iorfa as they look to bolster their defensive resources ahead of the new season.




But the defender has linked up with another Championship team in the shape of Ipswich Town, who have snapped up the England Under-21 international on a season-long loan deal.

According to Peak FM, Leeds were insisting on a permanent move for Iorfa, rather than a loan switch, which opened the door for Ipswich to win the race for the defender's signature.
 


Iorfa will be looking to play on a regular basis at Portman Road as he aims  to kick on with his career.

The 22-year-old made a total of 27 appearances in all competitions for Wolves last term, picking up four yellow cards and a single red card in the process.

He is under contract with Wolves until the summer of 2019.
 