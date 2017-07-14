XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/07/2017 - 12:11 BST

Manchester City Relentless In Benjamin Mendy Pursuit

 




Monaco have rejected two offers from Manchester City for Benjamin Mendy,m but the Premier League giants have slapped in a third bid, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

With Kyle Walker on his way to Manchester City from Tottenham, Pep Guardiola is now focusing on adding a quality left-back this summer and is aggressively pursuing the signature of Mendy from Monaco.




Monaco have made it clear that the club will only consider selling the 22-year-old defender for an outrageous amount of money and it seems Manchester City are intent on testing that resolve.

Manchester City have been conducting informal talks with Monaco for weeks, but the Ligue 1 winners received their first offer worth €40m for Mendy on Wednesday afternoon and they wasted little time in rejecting it.
 


Manchester City didn’t lose heart and put in a second bid worth €45m last night and Monaco again knocked back their offer but the Citizens have been relentless in their pursuit of the Frenchman  

Guardiola’s side slapped in a third bid last night and while the figures of their offer are still unclear, Manchester City are confident that they are going to break down Monaco’s resolve to keep the defender

Mendy on his part has already told the Monaco hierarchy that he wants to join Manchester City and it remains to be seen how long the Ligue 1 winners can keep the Premier League giants at bay.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been interested in the Frenchman, but Manchester City are currently doing all the heavy lifting to take him to England this summer.
 