Manchester City Striker Keen On Ligue 1 Club Switch But Must Wait

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony would prefer a move to Marseille this summer, but the Ligue 1 outfit have other priorities at the moment.



The 28-year-old striker had a disappointing loan spell at Stoke City last season where he scored just twice in ten Premier League appearances for Mark Hughes’ side.











Bony is not in Pep Guardiola's plans going forward and has been asked to find a new club by Manchester City, who are keen to get him off their books as soon as possible.



Lille and Marseille have shown an interest in taking him to France this summer, but it has been claimed Bony has rejected the overtures from Marcelo Bielsa’s team.





And according to French daily La Provence, the Ivoirian is more interested in a move to Marseille and is keen to accept an offer from the Ligue 1 club this summer.

However, Marseille have other irons in the fire at the moment and are weighing up big money moves for AC Milan’s Carlos Bacca and Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.



Bony is only a fall-back option for the club if they fail to land one of their top attacking targets.



He still has two years left on his contract with Manchester City.

