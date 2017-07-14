XRegister
14/07/2017 - 11:35 BST

Manchester United Now In Advanced Negotiations To Land Winger

 




Manchester United are advanced negotiations with Inter Milan for the signature of winger Ivan Perisic this summer.

After weeks of brinksmanship between the clubs, which saw Inter reject multiple offers from Manchester United for the Croatian, negotiations have picked up pace over the last few days.




With Inter leaving for their pre-season tour of China next Tuesday, the club are keen to resolve Perisic’s situation and the player is intent on joining Manchester United this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, his agent has been conducting business between the two clubs to make sure Perisic ends up at Old Trafford by next week.
 


Manchester United have already thrashed out personal terms with the 28-year-old winger and the Croatian is pushing to secure his transfer to England as soon as possible.  

The two clubs are engaged in advanced negotiations and there is an expectation that an agreement is imminent as both look to get the deal over the line in the coming days.

The final deal is expected to be around the €45m mark and Perisic is moving ever closer towards an eventual transfer to Manchester United this summer.
 