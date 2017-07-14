New MLS Outfit Set To Join Chase For LA Galaxy Target Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Follow @insidefutbol





Los Angeles FC are prepared to go toe-to-toe with LA Galaxy for the signature of out of contract star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



The Swedish striker is a free agent after Manchester United decided against extending his stay at Old Trafford after the end of last season.











Currently recuperating from a serious knee injury, there has also been talk that Manchester United could offer him a new deal if he can recover in time for January.



However, Ibrahimovic is being aggressively pursued by LA Galaxy, who wanted him when he left PSG last year, and are prepared to make him the highest paid player in the MLS.





But Galaxy are about to face stiff competition from new MLS outfit Los Angeles FC who are looking to sign a marquee name to start off their time in the league next year.

And according to the BBC, LAFC are considering making a move for Ibrahimovic and are interested in having him in their squad for their debut season in the MLS next year.



The veteran striker is expected to recover in time for the start of the MLS pre-season in January next year.



He netted 28 goals in 46 appearances for Manchester United last season before succumbing to a keen injury in March.

