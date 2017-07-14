Nice Waiting For Inter To Raise Offer For Arsenal Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice are waiting for Inter Milan to raise their offer for Arsenal linked full-back Dalbert this summer.



The 23-year-old full-back’s future has come under the scanner this summer as Inter have been keen to snare him away from Nice after an impressive season in France.











Arsenal have also been linked with a move for him, despite having already snapped up Sead Kolasinac, but the Nerazzurri are the ones who have done all the running in the sage in order to take him to Italy in the transfer window.



However, Inter have found tough negotiators in Nice, who have been unwilling to sell the defender and the two clubs have failed to reach an agreement over a fee thus far.





Nice have rejected two offers from Inter for the player and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they are waiting for the Serie A giants to reach a certain figure before they take a decision.

While the Ligue 1 club have been unwilling to lose the Brazilian, they could change their stance if Inter slap in an offer around the €20m mark this summer for Dalbert.



The club and the player are said to have a private agreement in place which suggests that Nice would allow the defender to leave if they receive an offer of around €25m.



Dalbert has been keen to join Inter as the Serie A giants are offering him a huge pay rise, something Nice cannot match at the moment.

